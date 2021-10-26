Quarantine Scrapped For Travellers Entering WA from Queensland

Travellers from Queensland will be allowed into Western Australia without quarantining this week.

This comes as the government deemed the sunshine state ‘low-risk’, allowing the quarantine-free travel to commence from Wednesday, October 27 at 12.01 am.



Premier Mark McGowan said this decision was made with the health and safety of all Western Australian’s in mind.

"Western Australia’s border controls are safe and sensible, allowing WA to remain open without importing the virus from high-risk locations like New South Wales and Victoria.”

The state government had initially planned to have Queensland deemed as low-risk last Friday, but that was put on hold after a positive Covid case on the Gold Coast.

Currently, residents of Tasmania, South Australia, and Northern Territory are classified as low risk and can enter the state without quarantine requirements.

ACT residents are considered medium risk and must quarantine at home for 14 days, meanwhile, residents of NSW and Victoria are deemed extreme risk and are banned from the state.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.