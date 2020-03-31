Queen And Taylor Hawkins Are Dishing Out Music Lessons

Ever wanted to learn to play like a rockstar? Well now is the perfect time, because the cream of the crop are dishing out priceless music lessons for free!

First, Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor took to Instagram to share tips and tricks of their chart topping rock anthems and now the Foo Fighter's Taylor Hawkins has followed in drum idols footsteps to share his best bits of drumming wearing a Smile band t-shirt.

Check out these tutorials online now:



By the time this is all over, we'll all come out top-notch musicians.

