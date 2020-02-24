Queen At Optus Stadium: "Phenomenal, Mind Blowing!"

The mighty Queen + Adam Lambert have rocked in and rocked out of Perth and according to social media this morning, have absolutely set a new level for a rocking rock show at Optus Stadium.

Yes, if you haven't guessed, they reportedly ROCKED!

Our roving reporter, Nicola from Piara Waters, dialled in to give her take on what happened and yes, you'll be jealous as a result.

LISTEN:



Hopefully, it won't be long before the boys come back again!