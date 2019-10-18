Queen Become The Latest Band Take On Trump

Queen have become the latest band to begin a take down campaign on Donald Trump.

Trump shared a video to his infamous twitter feed last Wednesday set to the soundtrack of “We Will Rock You”. Queen moved swiftly and the tweet and video were taken down however the video had already amassed 1.7 million views.

A representative for Queen said, action was being taken and that the band entered to the process to call for “non use of Queen song copyrights by the Trump campaign.

It’s not the first time the band has come up against the Trump campaign. Queen responded to the use of their song “We Are The Champions” at the 2016 Republican Convention as “against out wishes” and that the use was unauthorised.

Queen join Axl Rose, Rihanna and the estate of Prince in disavowing the use of their music by Trump.

There’s even more Triple M stations that rock on DAB+ radio and download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get MMM Aussie, MMM Country, MMM Classic Rock, MMM Greatest Hits, and now MMM Hard N Heavy.



For all that matters in Triple M Rock News: