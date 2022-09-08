Queen Elizabeth II Has Died At Age 96

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-reigning monarch, has died at age 96 in Scotland.

Buckingham Palace announced the news via The Royal Family Twitter writing, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Her death was announced at 3:30am AEST (6:30pm London time), with Prince Charles immediately ascending the throne as King.

The Queen's death comes just 17 months after the passing of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

PREVIOUSLY:

Buckingham Palace has released a statement regarding Queen Elizabeth's health, sharing the Queen is under medical supervision.

At 9:34pm on September 8, The Royal Family Twitter shared the statement:

Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.

Members of the Royal Family have travelled to Balmoral, including heirs to the throne, Prince Charles and Prince William.

We also know Prince Harry is on his way to the estate, with wife Meghan remaining in Windsor.

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge is not in attendance.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.