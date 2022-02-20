Queen Elizabeth II Tests Positive For Covid

Buckingham Palace have announced that Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive to Covid and is exhibiting minor flu-like symptoms.

According to a statement issued by the palace, the Queen will continue to take on “light” duties over the next week.

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines," they said.

The news comes after the Queen’s son Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall Camilla, both recently tested positive to the virus.

Earlier in the month, Prince Charles was forced to pull out of an event after catching Covid for the second time.

Under current Covid laws in England, anyone who tests positive to the virus is required to self-isolate for at least five days.

These requirements are expected to be lifted over the next week.

Big names including Prime Minister Boris Johnson have sent their well-wishes to the Queen as she battles the virus, with her Majesty’s health still under the spotlight after passing her 70th anniversary on the throne back in February.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan shared his own well-wishes, commending the Queen on her successful reign saying, “The commitment Her Majesty the Queen has shown to our country continues to be unwavering,".

