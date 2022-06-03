Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Enters Day Two Of Celebrations

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee kicked off on Thursday with huge crowds flocking to Buckingham Palace to celebrate the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s coronation in 1952.

The 96-year-old was seen stepping out onto the balcony of Buckingham Palace with the help of a walking stick, where she watched the Royal Air Force perform their fly-over.

This was the second time the Queen had been spotted enjoying the festivities after walking out onto the balcony to welcome crowds earlier in the day.

Despite her jovial appearance, Buckingham Palace later announced the Queen was experiencing a great deal of “discomfort” throughout the celebrations and would not make it to the church service which officially marks the jubilee.

"The Queen greatly enjoyed today's birthday parade and fly-past but did experience some discomfort,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

The Jubilee will feature a number of parties and parades over a four-day period including the Royal Air Force fly-over and the Trooping of Colour.

Protestors attempted to interfere with celebrations, jumping barricades and lying on the road in front of the royal marching band.

Police were quick to apprehend protestors and escort them away from the parade.

As large crowds continued to gather in the hopes they would catch a glimpse of the parade, Police were forced to issue a public warning to stay away from the event.

"The viewing areas in central London for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations are now full," police said in a statement.

The Queen was later seen stepping out Buckingham Palace to touch the Commonwealth Nation's Globe which starts the lightning of the Principal Beacon.

As celebrations continued, the Queen issued a statement thanking all who have come out to commemorate her 70 years on the throne.

"Thank you to everyone who has been involved in convening communities, families, neighbours and friends to mark my Platinum Jubilee, in the United Kingdom and across the Commonwealth," she said.

"I continue to be inspired by the goodwill shown to me, and hope that the coming days will provide an opportunity to reflect on all that has been achieved during the last 70 years, as we look to the future with confidence and enthusiasm." - Queen Elizabeth

Festivities will continue throughout the weekend.

