Queen Just Performed Their Live Aid Set At Fire Fight Australia For The First Time Since 1985

Queen with Adam Lambert have just performed their classic Live Aid setlist at Australia's Fire Fight fundraiser concert, held in Sydney tonight.

The big drawcard to the huge concert, Queen with Adam Lambert performed the exact same setlist from the charity concert, Live Aid for the first time since the iconic 1985 gig.

With Adam Lambert comfortably filling Freddie Mercury's shoes, the band included footage and audio of Freddie from Live Aid, in that iconic yellow jacket and white jeans for a crowd sing along of Ay-Oh.

Previously that set list has only been enjoyed by Aussie's audiences in the award winning Queen Biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody.



Also on the huge Fire Fight Australia lineup: Alice Cooper, ICEHOUSE, Grinspoon and heaps more.

If you want to show your support of Fire Fight, donate and buy the official merchandise: firefightaustralia.com

Queen with Adam Lambert are currently in Australia on the "Rhapsody Tour".

More info and tour dates: www.queenonline.com

