Queen Makes Rare Appearance, Attends Prince Philip Memorial Service

Queen Elizabeth has made her first public appearance in five months, attending a memorial service for her late husband Prince Philip.

The 95-year-old was joined by her son Prince Andrew at Westminster Abbey, where nearly 1,800 people came to remember the Royal member.

It was also Andrew's first major public appearance since a civil lawsuit was settled last month.

The Queen sat in her usual seat near her eldest son Prince Charles, removing concerns about her health of late.

British reporters have raised concerns over her health as she cut back on general duties and appearances after contracting COVID last October.

Buckingham Palace said the Queen made a last minute decision to attend the Thanksgiving service in honour of her late husband.

"Today's Service of Thanksgiving for the life of The Duke of Edinburgh will reflect the breadth of causes and charitable interests championed by His Royal Highness, as well as recognising those who continue his work," a tweet read.

Members of the Royals, including Prince William and Catherine attended with their two children, George and Charlotte. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was also in attendance for the ceremony.

Dean of Windsor David Conner and long-time friend of Philip spoke highly of the late Prince.

"Certainly, he could show great sympathy and kindness. There is no doubt that he had a delightfully engaging, and often self-deprecating, sense of humour," he said.

"It is quite clear that his mind held together both speculation and common sense. Moreover, nobody would ever doubt his loyalty and deep devotion to our Queen and to their family."

