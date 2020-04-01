Queen Of Country, Dolly Parton Is Teaching Kids How To Read Online

Country music's fairy godmother, Dolly Parton is reading to your kids from isolation, announcing the release of her bedtime stories this week.

Everyone's favourite blonde will be releasing weekly videos on her YouTube channel for your kids to watch, to give you a break and help teach the kids to read.

Something she's been wanting to do for sometime, it seems right now is the perfect time, with most kids being homeschooled.



Watch:



Dolly Parton has been helping young people to read for a long time, with her charity The Imagination Library, read more here

Catch up on the best bits of Triple M Country:



There’s even more Triple M stations that rock on DAB+ radio and download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get MMM Soft Rock, MMM Country, MMM Classic Rock, MMM Greatest Hits, and now MMM Hard N Heavy.

