Brian May Hospitalised After Ripping His "Gleuteus Maximus To Shreds" While Gardening

Queen's Brian May landed himself in hospital after having an unfortunate accident while gardening, where he hurt his behind!

He shared a photo on his Instagram wearing a face mask, describing the pain as "relentless".

"Reality check! For me. No - the Virus didn’t get me yet - thank God. Hope you’re all keeping extra-safe out there. A decision to relax controls doesn’t suddenly make the danger go away. But me ?? Yes, I’ve been quiet. Reason ? As well as getting over-stretched and harassed by too many demands ... I managed to rip my Gluteus Maximus to shreds in a moment of over-enthusiastic gardening.

So suddenly I find myself in a hospital getting scanned to find out exactly how much I’ve actually damaged myself. Turns out I did a thorough job - this is a couple of days ago - and I won’t be able to walk for a while...or sleep, without a lot of assistance, because the pain is relentless.

So, folks ... I need to go dark for a while, getting some complete rest, at home. Please, please don’t send me sympathy - I just need some healing silence for a while. I’ll be back - but I need the complete break. OK ? Thanks. Take care out there. Bri

While Brian has asked for some healing silence, he's still posted videos on his Instagram. He can't seem to get away!

Wishing him a speedy recovery!

