Queen To Headline Australian Bushfire Relief Fundraiser

After a week of rumours, the news has just been announced that Queen + Adam Lambert will headline a massive bushfire relief concert in Sydney next month.

The world famous band will rock you and a mammoth lineup of local and international musicians including Alice Cooper, ICEHOUSE, John Farnham, Grinspoon, Lee Kernaghan, Daryl Braithwaite, Amy Shark, Pete Murray, Olivia Newton-John and heaps more!

The gig will be hosted by Australian comedian Celeste Barber, who has raised more than $50 million towards bushfire relief in a record making online fundraiser.



Full line-up:



Tickets for this huge event, to be held at ANZ Stadium, Sydney are on-sale midday today, via Ticketek, and all concert ticket profits will go towards key organisations providing vital rescue, relief and recovery and rehabilitation: Rural and regional fire services in affected states, Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery, the RSPCA Bushfire Appeal.

If you can’t make it to the big gig in Sydney, fans can get involved by making a donation online now.

Tickets and to make a donation: firefightaustralia.com

This is one of many fundraiser gigs happening across the country, with concert promoter Michael Gudinski announcing on ABC news live last week the massive bushfire relief concert from 2009, Sound Relief, is making a comeback this year with Elton John at this top of his wish list to perform. Read more here.

