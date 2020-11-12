Queens Of The Stone Age Stream Rare Acoustic Tassie Gig For Charity

Queens Of The Stone Age are sharing a gig that's never been shared before this weekend, to raise money for charity.

The acoustic gig recorded at Tasmania's MONA in 2018 see's QOTSA in a rare, seated and chill setting is being streamed on YouTube this weekend (4am AEDT November 14th) to raise money for victims of the shocking 2015 Bataclan Theatre attacks at an Eagles Of Death Metal show, where 130 people lost their lives.

Queens Of The Stone Age leader Joshua Homme says: ‘This show was originally to benefit the Children’s Hospital of Hobart, Tasmania, and we’re pleased it has a second chance to do some good. 2020 is a really messed up year, and people in need need you more than ever. Donate what you can, if you can.’



Originally recorded in 2018, the gig raised over $20,000 for the Children's Hospital of Hobart and includes fan favourites and a special performance with C.W Stoneking.



Queens Of The Stone Age Live From MONA will premiere here at 4am AEDT Saturday 14th November.

Donate to The Nick Alexander Memorial Trust

Donate to Life For Paris

