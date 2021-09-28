Queensland Border Bubble To Reopen To Tweed & Byron

The Tweed and B iron Shire will exit lockdown as of tonight after returning no new Covid cases in northern NSW in 24 hours.

The Tweed and Byron shire LGA's will also be welcomed back into the Queensland border bubble as a result after being shut out of Queensland last week.

Both LGA's were sent into a snap seven-day lockdown from Tuesday last week after a reality TV show crew member tested positive to the Covid.

The decision was made to lockdown the Tweed and Byron Shire after it became apparent the 31-year-old woman had been active within the community, breaching public health orders despite having a work permit to travel within the region.

The crew member also admitted to visiting multiple venues throughout the community without checking in.

According to Health Minister Brad Hazzard, the lockdown will be lifted at midnight tonight.

“So thank you to the community in those two areas who have complied with the directions in regard to the lockdown and thankfully we’ve had no further cases of concern so the public health team have advised that they can come out of lockdown,” he said.

Queensland has confirmed they will reopen the border bubble for essential reasons which include work, education, essential shopping and compassionate care for those who have received their first dose of the Covid vaccine.

The bubble will come back into effect as of 1AM tomorrow.

