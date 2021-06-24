Queensland Border With Sydney A Devastating Blow for Gold Coast Tourism Operators

The Queensland Government re-introduced border restrictions on all of Sydney, Wollongong and Central Coast residents as the Bondi Covid-19 cluster continued to grow.

The restrictions were devastating news for Gold Coast’s tourism operators, as thousands of cancellations were recorded just before schools across the country were set to break for Winter holidays.

Tourism and Transport Forum Chief Executive, Margy Osmond, called for state unity in regard to border closures.

“Every state agrees on a similar approach. We now have a huge number of travellers, for either leisure or business, who are all hugely concerned and confused about where they can and can’t go.” - Margy Osmond

Daniel Gschwind, CEO of the Queensland Tourism Industry Council, said the closure was just another blow to an industry that was already trying to recover from the $80 billion of lost revenue in 2020.

“In Queensland, interstate travellers are worth $10 billion, and NSW is worth about half of that, $5 billon over the year, so to lose holidays in a strong season is devastating for operators.” - Daniel Gschwind

