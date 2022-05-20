Queensland Braces For A Saturated Weekend With Another Raft Of Flood Alerts

Queensland is once more bracing for heavy rain and flash flooding with flood watch alerts in place for much of the state.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has warned increased showers will pelt down across large parts of the state today and tomorrow, with heavy rainfall a very real threat.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Queensland Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

BOM forecaster Jenny Sturrock said rain will start increasing across Queensland today and reach NSW over the weekend.

"We are seeing some rainfall off a deepening trough today, continuing Saturday"

"With all of the heavy rainfall we've experienced and flooding, we're keeping a very close eye on things," Sturrock said.

The heaviest falls will most likely hit the coastal fringes, and parts of south-east Queensland, according to BOM meteorologist Helen Kirkup, who said Friday’s rainfall was most likely to affect the Capricornia coast, down to Wide Bay and up to the Mackay coast.

“Then Saturday the rain will impact more of the Wide Bay, Sunshine Coast, Brisbane and Gold Coast area,” Ms Kirkup said.

The potential for severe thunderstorms with heavy rainfall between Proserpine and Hervey Bay has been advised for today, before moving to the Whitsundays and Capricornia coast tomorrow.

BOM has commenced the rollout of flood warnings which can be viewed here.

More to come.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr