Queensland Braces For Severe Weather Event

Queensland braces once more for a severe weather event amid predictions for "incredibly heavy rainfalls" over the coming days.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has warned up to 10 times average falls for May, could be seen in the northern and western parts of the state over the coming week.

With rain set to drench parts of western, Far North and Central Queensland early next week, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is urging residents to be prepared.

"We want people to think very carefully over the weekend — most of this rain will be coming in early next week — and to think about their preparations"

"I've asked the Deputy Premier to contact the relevant mayors today to make sure that they have their planning processes in place," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"We do not expect the severe weather to be as intense in south-east Queensland, so that is a relief. However, we will be monitoring it very carefully."

Emergency services and local authorities are monitoring the developing weather event, with BOM issuing alerts for storms, wind gusts and the risk of flash flooding to parts of western, Central and north Queensland.

"So please … to people in Far North Queensland and out west — we are looking at areas around Townsville, Ingham all the way up to Longreach, Windorah, Winton and Barcaldine — I know they have seen some rain recently, so they're going to be expecting a lot more"

"And of course, this rain event will also have some impacts further down to Rocky, Yeppoon and even maybe to Gladstone," the premier said.

Brisbane and the Gold Coast are also tipped to see wet weather, but the heaviest rain for the south coast is expected to fall on Tuesday.

