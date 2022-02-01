Queensland Cases And Aged Care Covid Fatalities Rise

Queensland's cases have risen slightly as the state reported 7,588 new infections on Tuesday.

Sadly, 10 more people with the virus have lost their lives in the past 24-hour reporting period, including eight in aged-care facilities.

There are 868 people admitted to both public and private hospitals with Covid, with 52 patients in ICU, and 21 on ventilators.

Currently, the sunshine state has 63,164 active cases.

Of the new infections, 3.876 were reported through positive PCR tests, while 3,712 cases were detected from at-home rapid antigen tests (RATs).

Meantime, health minister Yvette D’Ath has slammed the Commonwealth’s two payments of $400 to aged care workers as a “slap in the face”.

“What we need is the Royal Commission’s recommendations implemented,” Ms D'Ath said.

“I think it’s a bit cheeky for the Commonwealth to constantly stand up and say they’ve got a plan and they’ve managed this when in fact what they’re doing behind closed doors is turning to the states and territories and saying, ‘here can you sort this out for us’.”

Instead, the health minister says the commonwealth need to get into the ring, with reports not enough elderly residents are being provided booster shots.

“We don’t know how many had been visited for boosters and, most importantly, how many residents overall have received their booster compared to the total aged care population,” Ms D’Ath said.

“The Commonwealth has got to step up.” - Minister D'Ath

