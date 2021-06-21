Queensland Chief Health Officer Promoted to Governor

Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young has been approved by the Queen to become the Sunshine State’s next governor.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk made the surprise announcement during Monday's Covid press conference, declaring it was a 'no brainer' with Dr Young a proven “rock for Queensland through this pandemic”.

Describing the appointment as a "huge honour” Dr Young said she will remain focused on completing the vaccine rollout in Queensland before taking over as governor.

“It will be a real privilege to be able to go across our wonderful state and talk to Queenslanders throughout the state because it has been Queenslanders who have done this over the last 18 months — they’ve given up so much for us to be where we are” - Dr Jeannette Young

Dr Young will be sworn into her new role in November.

