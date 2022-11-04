Queensland Couple To Face Court On Murder Charges Over Infant Death

A Queensland man and woman are set to face court today on murder and torture charges over the death of a baby boy.

Police found the seven-month-old boy deceased inside a home at Yugar near Brisbane on Thursday morning.

A crime scene was established at around 6:45AM on Thursday at a property on Mount Samson Road.

Detective Inspector David Jackman told reporters that he is unable to confirm the relationship the two people had to the child just that all three resided at the home together.

"The investigations uncovered injuries to the child that are enough for us to charge with murder," he said.

Detective Inspector Jackman said officers who responded to the call are receiving adequate support.

"I have been a detective for 30-odd years, and it is one of the most confronting scenes I've seen,” he said.

"The child was found in the house, but where in the house, I'm not at liberty to say.”

Police arrested 33-year-old Reinhardt Bosch and 22-year-old Noemi Kondacs in relation to the child’s alleged murder.

The couple are set to face court today on one count each of murder and torture.

