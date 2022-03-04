Queensland Covid Restrictions To Be Dropped From 6PM Tonight

Queensland is set to see an easing of restrictions today including changes to mask-wearing requirements and density limits.

Under the new Covid restrictions, Queenslanders will only be required to wear a mask when social distancing is not possible.

From 6PM tonight, masks will no longer be necessary in workplaces, shops, cafes, restaurants, schools and pubs.

While mask rules have been dropped in a number of settings, they will still be required in hospitals, disability and aged care settings, prisons, airports and public transport.

They are also recommended if social distancing is not possible.

Density limits will also be thrown out which means there will no longer be capacity restrictions on weddings or funerals.

Density restrictions will also no longer apply to hairdressers, gyms, food courts and universities.

Schools will also be allowed to welcome back visitors.

Queenslanders will still be required to check in and provide proof of vaccination at a number of locations where only fully vaccinated visitors are allowed entry.

While mask requirements will be dropped from today, there is still a possibility they could return with Chief Health Officer John Gerrard saying a second wave could be on the horizon.

"We assume there will be some secondary wave in winter, how large it will be – we don't know," he said.

"If and when we do say mask-wearing is mandatory, we want people to take that seriously."

