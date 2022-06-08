Queensland Farmers Warn Of Impending Mouse Plague

Queensland residents are finding hundreds of mice in their homes each day as the region's mouse infestation grows.

Australia Today's Steve Price spoke to Tony Perrett, Queensland’s Shadow Agriculture Minister, about the challenges facing rural Queenslanders - including an impending mouse plague.

"The problem has been around probably for twelve months and fluctuated in severity, but in recent times we've seen an escalation in mouse numbers," he told the show.

There are already horror stories being shared - with one woman telling journalists she'd found over a thousand mice in her house in a single week.

Mr Perrett said perfect weather conditions and an excessive availability of feed have led to an explosion in the local rodent population.

