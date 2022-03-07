Queensland Floods Death Toll Rises To 12 Overnight

The death toll from the devastating floods in Southeast Queensland has sadly risen.

The body of a man in his 60s was found in a submerged car on Sunday night at South Burnett.

QFES Commissioner Greg Leach confirmed its now the 12th life lost in Queensland since the deluge began.

"We found one person who managed to escape the vehicle, but unfortunately later another person was found in the car deceased," Leach said.

"That's very sad for our crews and the people's families."

The woman was in the passenger seat, and was found clinging to a tree just before 5pm.

Queensland emergency services rescue team found the man's body around 9pm.

Three people, including a man from South Burnett and a woman from Gold Coast were rescued on Sunday.

Their cars were caught in the heavy rainfall as more flash flooding emerged on Sunday afternoon.

An elderly man remains missing in Breakfast Creek, after he fell from a boat into the Brisbane River nine days ago.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.