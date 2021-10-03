Queensland Government Confirms NRL Grand Final Will Go Ahead Tonight

Souths and Panthers fans can breathe a sigh of relief, with the Queensland Government confirming tonight's NRL Grand Final will go ahead as planned.

A Covid outbreak in Brisbane had threatened to postpone the season decider, or have it shifted to Townsville.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says she'll be joining the fans in the stands.

"As long as there's no issues that arise this afternoon, it's my intention to attend. And to the people that are attending, you have to check in to the stadium, you have to wear your mask and you can only remove your mask when you're seated if you are eating or drinking," she said.

There were no cases recorded in Queensland today.

