Queensland Government Halves Orders For COVID Vaccine From Last Month

The Queensland Government has halved its orders for COVID vaccines from last month, as more supplies are going directly to GPs.

Health Minister Yvette D'Ath says the reduction comes due to concerns over the Astrazeneca vaccine for the under 50s.

D'Ath spoke to reporters this morning saying, "That’s why we saw a significant reduction. You will see a total reduction in our vaccines going forward because we are not getting AstraZeneca supplied to us over the next two weeks.”

Queensland asked for a little over 24,000 doses last week, some 21,000 the week before.