Queensland Government Make Bold Push For NRL Grand Final

NRL boss Peter V'Landys is in crisis talks this week, adjudicating between state governments the bold plan to rotate the Grand Final.

Following the success of last year's event at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane - due to COVID interruption in Sydney - the Queensland government has requested to host multiple grand finals.

Queensland and rugby league icon, Wally Lewis is all for the big game being rotated around.

"Certainly everybody north of the border here thinks it’s an outstanding idea. No one was aware of the suggestion this time yesterday but certainly, there is a little bit of excitement in Queensland at the possibility of the grand final returning to Brisbane," Lewis said.

Lewis believes it could spell the start of a bidding war, allowing other states to chime in and propose their worth.

"I really do believe it’s going to be judged by the finances available and if I’m saying the NRL is chasing the biggest bidder then it could possibly go to Victoria."

As word of Queensland stakeholders announcing they'll dish out more than $10 million a year to steal the decider, V'Landys quickly organised an urgent meeting with NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet - who trampled on the idea.

"No one wants the grand final in Queensland, including Peter (V’landys)," said Perrottet.

"As Peter knows all too well, we have invested record amounts in stadiums and sporting infrastructure. "He also knows that having the grand final in Queensland is a bad outcome for the NRL, for every club and most importantly the fans. So he’s not taking it anywhere." The Rugby League commission and NSW government verbally agreed to have Sydney as the host until 2024, yet the deal is not set in stone due to the issues of redevelopment at Accor Stadium.

