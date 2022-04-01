Queensland Government Offer Wellcamp Facility To Flood-Impacted Residents

Queensland's Wellcamp facility near Toowoomba has been offered as temporary accommodation to those impacted by the recent floods in Lismore and Northern NSW.

The quarantine facility has fallen under the microscope since its establishment, and calls were made to provide housing in the face of the flood crisis.

Availability at the Wellcamp centre has opened up, as a result of less residents entering quarantine and instead using home-based isolation methods.

Queensland Health, in conjunction with the State Government, say they are officially in talks to use the facility as accommodation for NSW flood victims.

"If they would like to utilise Wellcamp, the offer remains from the State Government to issue that hand of friendship," the Premier said.

Flood victims from the northern NSW region are starting to find temporary homes across Queensland, due to a shortage of accomodation in NSW.

The NSW Government are citing school holidays for lack of accomodation within the state.

The controversial Wellcamp facility was under fire earlier this year, after it was revealed the cost of $48.8 million would be footed by taxpayers.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.