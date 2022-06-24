Queensland Government To Drop "Gendered Language" From State Industrial Relations Laws

The Queensland government are set to remove "gendered language" including "maternity leave" and "she" from Queensland industrial relations laws.

The move comes after Industrial Relations Minister Grace Grace pushed for the amendments on Thursday following the results of an independent review.

The review into Queensland’s industrial laws produced 40 recommendations with 36 of these recommendations accepted by the state government.

The scrapping of the gendered terms is one of 31 changes made to the to the bill alongside better adoption leave entitlements and more protection for workers who have experienced sexual harassment.

The changes to the bill will see the term “maternity leave” replaced with the term “birth-related leave” and the word “she” replaced with “the employee”.

The Bill will also provide leave to parents of a still born child as ordered by the Fair Work Commission.

According to Industrial Minister Grace Grace, the new changes ensure the protection of employees across Queensland from “sexual harassment and gender inequity” in line with an ever-changing working environment.

“That’s why I am proud that the Palaszczuk Government is introducing nation-leading reforms which provide workers subject to this type of abhorrent conduct a variety of remedies available through the QIRC,” she said.

