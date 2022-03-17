Queensland Government To Launch 'Nothing Beats Queensland' Campaign

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has launched the new Queensland tourism campaign in a push to bring more people to Queensland following the floods.

Queensland will renew the “Nothing Beats Queensland” tourism slogan for the state’s latest tourism campaign which is set to launch this weekend.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the slogan encouraged thousands of Aussies to visit Queensland following the 2011 floods.

“Nothing beats Queensland,” she said.

“It’s the slogan that encouraged thousands of Australians to return to our state after the devastating floods in 2011.

“This weekend, we’re bringing it back.”

The Premier said the campaign will help to inject more money back into the economy following the devastation caused by the floods and the Covid pandemic.

“The recent weather event has caused incredible damage to our economy and to communities throughout the South East,” she said.

“This campaign will help to lure thousands of visitors back to Queensland - generating much-needed funds for local businesses in communities impacted by the recent floods.”

Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said that more flights into Queensland along with the upcoming ‘Nothing Beats Queensland’ campaign is set to generate billions of dollars across the Easter holidays.

“With more domestic flights returning to Queensland skies, we’re predicting to generate up to $3.5 billion for the flood and economic recovery of Queensland tourism operators before, during, and after Easter.”

The ‘Nothing Beats Queensland’ campaign will launch this Sunday in Melbourne and Sydney.

