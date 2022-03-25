Queensland Grapples With Second Omicron Wave

Queensland’s second Omicron wave is in full throttle as the state recorded 9730 new Covid cases on Friday and three more deaths.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said the wave, expected to peak in April and had come ‘sooner than expected’.

“We don’t know if this is the winter wave or not,” she said.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

The state government at this stage will not impose any additional restrictions, despite cases doubling in just two-weeks, with one in 50 school children testing positive in the last week alone.

In a bid to boost vaccine rates in children, the state government is looking to drive a new targeted advertising campaign.

“Please don’t wait until the start of the next school term.”

“We need to lift our vaccination rates for young children," Ms D’Ath said. “Don’t wait for the next school term …. take them over the holidays”

It comes as the Commonwealth's vaccine advisory group, ATAGI, has recommended a fourth vaccine shot for people over the age of 65 and those who are immunocompromised.

Ms D’Ath called it “winter protection”.

“If you have been willing to come out and get your first and second … it’s crazy to not get your booster,” she said.

“We know boosters make a difference with Omicron.”

Ms D’Ath said as vaccination clinics are ‘winding down’ due to worker shortages, they will look to those areas with the lowest vaccine rates to determine where pop-up clinics are required.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.