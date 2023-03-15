Queensland Has The Highest Usage Of Ketamine In The Country

Queensland has the highest usage rate of Ketamine in Australia according to new data from the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission.

The report by ACIC shows that while ketamine is usually most popular in larger cities, one regional Queensland town has seen a significant spike becoming the region with the highest usage per capita.

Brisbane has been reported as the most popular location for methylamphetamine while Melbourne recorded the highest usage of ecstasy, Sydney with the most cocaine usage and Adelaide with meth.

Tasmania reported the highest consumption of fentanyl and Darwin the highest usage of cannabis and nicotine.

The troubling information from the report, put together by the University of Queensland and the University of South Australia, showed that drug use in Queensland has risen by three percent over the past 12 months.

This data comes as other states report a significant decline in drug use with cocaine being the most notable drop.

The ACIC believe that the sudden drop in cocaine consumption is due to a number of large-scale drug busts that occurred in 2022 and earlier this year.

