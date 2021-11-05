Queensland Health Authorities On Alert After Goondiwindi Outbreak

Queensland has recorded no new community cases of COVID-19 a day after it was announced three women in the southern border town of Goondiwindi had contracted the disease.

Two news cases have been detected in hotel quarantine.

Of Queensland's population aged 16 and over, 78.8% have received their first dose and 65.8% have received their second dose.

Of the three cases in Goondiwindi recorded yesterday, two were unvaccinated. One was in the community for five days whilst another, who had received one vaccine dose, was in the community for four days.

Meanwhile, Brisbane is back on alert after being listed as an exposure site on the Qld Health website. Anyone in the Brisbane Domestic Airport Qantas Foodcourt on Sunday 31 October between 2:40 and just after 6 pm is considered a close contact.

Residents in NSW town of Moree, south of Goondiwindi, have been shut out of Queensland’s border bubble and are under further restrictions for the next seven days, including no visitors to aged care and hospitals.

More Covid alerts could be on the horizon after health authorities detected viral fragments in sewerage in Cairns’ Northern beaches.

