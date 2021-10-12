Queensland Health Create Wellbeing Program For Disaster-Impacted Areas

Queensland Health is establishing new wellbeing programs for farmers impacted by recent droughts, bushfires and flooding disasters across the state.

The programs have been brought about to work in tandem with mental health week across the state.

Greg Neilson, executive director of Queensland Mental Health says they're hoping to rollout more helpful programs to regional areas in the coming year.

"There certainly has been an increase in presentations in people with anxiety-related disorders."

Neilson said the aim is "to provide thing like psychological services, and those sorts of mental health supports."

Farmers living in remote areas are the main target audience, seeking mental support following a tough two-year period.

To speak to someone about navigating mental health services in your area call the Health Service Navigator on 1300 012 710.

Head to Health (www.headtohealth.gov.au) has a list of phone and web chat contacts you can use to get immediate support.

For 24/7 counselling and support, you can contact these organisations:

Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467

Kids Help Line 1800 55 1800

Alcohol & Drug Info Services (ADIS) 1800 177 833

1300 MH CALL 1300 64 2255

These numbers are either free or the cost of a local call.

