Queensland Health Officials Reveal Covid Numbers In Children

Queensland has recorded 5,178 new Covid infections and 12 more deaths over the latest reporting period.

There are currently 663 people hospitalised with the virus, 42 people in intensive care and 22 people on ventilators.

Of the latest Covid deaths, the ages had ranged from 30 to 90 and nine had come from aged-care facilities.

Three of the people were unvaccinated and none of the latest victims had received their booster shots.

According to Chief Health Officer Doctor John Gerrard, the person in their 30’s was considered an “unusual case”.

"It's not clear to what extent Covid played a part in this person's death but it could have played a part, so we include this case for the sake of transparency," he said.

Dr Gerrard said the person in their 30’s was also found to have a blood clot but did not confirm whether the clot was linked to the infection.

"Blood clots can occur in anyone and there are various risk factors for blood clots," he said.

"This particular individual had COVID-19 and a blood clot ... whether the COVID-19 was the cause of the blood clot or contributed to the blood clot, that's where it becomes complex and that's why we've included this case in the data."

Following students returning to classrooms, health officials announced they will now be revealing Covid case numbers in children.

According to Dr Gerrard, 313 children had tested positive to the virus over the latest reporting period.

These children are aged between five and 17-years-old.

