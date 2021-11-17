Queensland Holiday Travel Vouchers Fail To Entice

In an epic anticlimax, only half of the Palaszczuk government's Holiday Dollars travel vouchers have been redeemed.

Aimed at boosting Queensland’s struggling tourism sector after suffering under lockdowns and border closures, only 39,211 vouchers out of the 81,000 were used.

The vouchers offered half price accommodation or experiences in Cairns, Brisbane, the Whitsundays, and the Gold Coast up to the value of $100 or $200.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Queensland Briefing - keeping you in the loop with breaking news as it hits.

Hoping to incentivise Queenslanders to holiday in their own backyard, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk had high hopes for struggling businesses.

“This will pump millions of dollars back into our economy and help tourism operators doing it tough.” - Premier Palaszczuk

Sadly however, only $4.38 million worth of vouchers were redeemed across 572 tourism operators.

With many people moaning on the Premier’s Facebook page about the prices and list of experiences available, LNP assistant spokesman for tourism Stephen Bennett said the promotion missed the boat.

“If the state government had followed through after the announcement, more of these vouchers would have got into the hands of Queenslanders and helped drive the economic recovery,” he said.

Contrary to the opposition’s opinion, tourism minister Stirling Hinchliffe believes that the feedback was overwhelmingly positive.

Instead, confirming that for every $1 spent on vouchers, about $2.50 to $2.85 was pocketed by tourism operators.

“As we have seen in other states and countries, no voucher scheme has had a 100 per cent redemption rate,” he said.

“That is why we complemented Holiday Dollars with concerted marketing activity to drive bookings, like our Good to Go campaign, which saw Queenslanders step up and support the state’s tourism operators in record numbers.” - Minister Hinchliffe

Untouched Holiday Dollars funding has since been redistributed to other travel incentive programs, like the Great Queensland Getaway campaign.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.