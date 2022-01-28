Queensland Hospitalisations Drop As State Records 9,974 New Cases

Queensland has records 9,974 new Covid infections and the highest number of Covid related deaths to date.

Eighteen people have passed away over the latest reporting period, marking the anniversary of the state’s first Covid case.

There are currently 818 people in hospital with the virus and 54 people in intensive care units.

This is a slight drop from yesterday’s hospitalisation numbers.

Of the latest Covid deaths, six people were unvaccinated, nine people had received both doses of the vaccine, and three people had received their booster shots.

One of the deaths was an unvaccinated person in their 30’s.

Twelve of the latest Covid deaths were elderly people living in aged care facilities.

Despite the higher number of deaths recorded over the latest reporting period, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said hospital numbers were beginning to fall.

“We were initially expecting in the worst-case scenario 5,000 beds across Queensland would be needed," she said.

"Our most likely scenario was around 3,000 and as you know what we're reporting at the moment is under 1,000. This is encouraging.”

According to Health Minister Yvette D’Ath, misinformation is currently being spread regarding vaccination rates and how they are linked to the current number of deaths.

In an effort to debunk these claims, Health Minister D’Ath explained that 8 percent of eligible Queenslanders are currently unvaccinated and 20 to 30 percent of deaths are made up of unvaccinated people.

"[Over] the last 24 hours 30 per cent of these deaths are unvaccinated people," she said.

"When Dr Gerrard and I visited Redcliffe hospital yesterday and spoke to the ICU staff, they had four people in ICU this week and three of those people were unvaccinated."

