Queensland Is Finally Getting It's Covid Outbreak Under Control

Following on from yesterdays low number, Queensland has recorded just ONE local COVID case Wednesday morning.

The new case is a household contact of two cases in Tarragindi announced a couple of days earlier and is already isolating at home.

Across the state, almost 6000 people are in-home quarantine and over 3000 are in the hotel system.

There are 49 active cases with 16,336 tests conducted in the past 24 hours which Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has called

“an excellent result.”

The state’s Chief Health Officer, Dr Jeanette Young agrees, believing Queenslanders can now feel a little more confident about the situation but has asked for people to stay vigilant.

“It is really encouraging to see these results and to see us coming through but it’s a little bit too early to relax quite yet.” - QLD Chief Health Officer, Dr Jeannette Young

