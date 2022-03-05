Queensland Launches Half A Billion Dollar Flood Recovery Program

The Queensland government has announced financial support for small businesses and organisations in the state's flood-affected communities.

A joint contribution between federal and state governments, the initial financial support will deliver a $558.5m package for flood-ravaged Queensland.

Primary producers will be able to apply for grants of up to $75,000, while small businesses and non-for-profit organisations can apply for $50,000 grants and $20,000 grants will be offered for sporting and community clubs.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Saturday, that working together would ensure communities recover.

"From the start of these floods we have said we are in this together and this extraordinary assistance package is an example of just that."

"We will continue to work with all impacted communities, and local governments, to identify what additional support may be required as Queensland’s recovery commences," she confirmed.

It comes as floodwaters continue to cut off communities, plunging almost 9000 properties into the dark, without power and around 17,000 homes and businesses submerged in muddy waters.

People can apply for grants via the Queensland Rural and Industry Development Authority by visiting qrida.qld.gov.au or by calling 1800 623 946.

Meanwhile, Deputy Premier Steven Miles has issued a warning for those looting during Queensland’s flooding disaster, citing that they will be caught.

"If you think that this is your opportunity to go and loot those areas, you are wrong."

“The police will catch and arrest you,” the Deputy warned.

