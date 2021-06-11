Queensland Likely To Introduce Interstate Relocation Fees For 2022

Everyone wanting that Queensland lifestyle will soon be expected to pay a new driver’s license transfer fee of around $80.

With the state budget being released on June 15, there is speculation that a sneaky interstate relocation charge will be included.

Drivers currently do not need to pay to switch an interstate license to a Queensland license, but the new fee is expected to raise $17 million over three years.

Queensland Treasurer Cameron Dick said,

“The tens of thousands of Australians, mostly from New South Wales, who move to Queensland over the next three years will have to pay for the privilege".

Interstate Relocation Fee:

This privilege comes along with the benefits of paying the least amount of tax in the country.

The fee is predicted to come into effect in July 2022 and gain over 60 thousand new residents.

