Queensland Live Gigs Go Back To Full Capacity As Of Next Week

Great news for the local music industry with the announcement of Queensland indoor live music venues being increased to full capacity again.

This is massive news for our Northern pals, with hopes the rest of the country will follow in its footsteps.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk made the announcement today with more COVID restrictions easing across QLD.



The local music industry still has a long way to go before it's back to normal.

Show your support next Friday 20th November for Aus Music T-Shirt Day by wearing your favourite Aus Music Tee and donating to music industry charity Support Act.

