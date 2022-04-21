Queensland Man Dies In E-Scooter Accident, Northwest of Brisbane

Second incident in a month

Article heading image for Queensland Man Dies In E-Scooter Accident, Northwest of Brisbane

A man has died following a crash with an electric scooter northwest of Brisbane.

The 55-year-old man was riding along a designated path along Yellwood drive in Ferny Hills, before he smashed into a concrete wall around 3:50pm on Wednesday.

As emergency crews responded to the incident, he tragically died at the scene after suffering major head injuries.

Police added that the man was not wearing a helmet during the crash, opening up a Forensic Crash Unit investigation.

Post

It comes after the death of a 22-year-old man in Logan last month.

Blake Whell passed away as a result of serious burns, when his e-scooter charger exploded inside his caravan unit.

"I’ve just lost my son … Beware of these scooters, they’re dangerous, Please, I beg you. It’s all I have to say, be careful of these e-scooters," the 22-year-olds father said of the dangers.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.

21 April 2022

e scooter
Brisbane news
Forensic Crash Unit
Triple M Brisbane
Listen Live!
e scooter
Brisbane news
Forensic Crash Unit
Triple M Brisbane
e scooter
Brisbane news
Forensic Crash Unit
Triple M Brisbane
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs