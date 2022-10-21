Queensland Man Gregory Roser Found Guilty Of Murdering Bruce Saunders And Putting Body In Woodchipper

A Queensland man accused of killing his girlfriend’s ex-partner and putting the body in a woodchipper has been found guilty.

Gregory Roser, 63, was clearing trees with Bruce Saunders and Peter Koenig at a friend’s property in Goomboorian in November 2017. Saunder’s body was partially shredded in a woodchopper in what was initially believed to be an accident. However, several months later, Roser was charged with murder.

It was alleged Roser killed Saunders at the request of his then-partner, Sharon Graham, who was also Mr Saunders's ex-girlfriend.

The court was told she suggested the men “make it look like an accident”.

Ms Graham is also charged with murder and will face a separate trial. On Friday morning, a jury found Roser guilty of murder after a month-long trial.

