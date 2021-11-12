Queensland Maroons Confirm Equal Pay For Men's And Women's Squads

In a landmark agreement, Queensland Maroons will pay their men's and women's Maroons sides equal match fees from 2022 onwards.

Professional player who are involved in camps and selected for the Maroons' women's Stage of Origin will receive a fee of $15,000 - equalling the men's match payment.

In a QRL statement, Maroons captains Ali Brigginshaw and Daly Cherry-Evans supported the decision.

"It takes the pressure off when you go to represent your state, the pressure of being away from your families and your jobs," Brigginshaw said.

"You've got a job to do with the Maroons and you go and do it, knowing that you're fully supported by the QRL, and I think it's a big step from the QRL to make sure we're aligned with the men's team for the first time."

The 2018 NRLW player of the year, Brittany Brailey was forced to sit out of this year's S.O.O series due to work commitments.

Coach Tahnee Norris says the landmark new deal help support the work-life balances of the Queensland players.

"Hopefully that doesn't happen in the future. You've got one of the best players in Australia having to withdrawal from the Origin side, and in tears having to do that."

The NSW Rugby League said amendments to their Origin player payments will be looked at.

"The New South Wales Rugby League has always had an extremely strong commitment to the women’s game and supporting our elite women’s players," NSWRL chief executive David Trodden said.

"Any additional investment in the women’s game is a good thing and our approach to the Women’s Origin match for next year will be the subject of discussion at upcoming Board meetings.”

