Queensland Mask Mandate To End Today

Queensland Premier Annastacia Plaszczuk this morning announced the Queensland mask mandate is due to end today as the state hits a vaccination milestone.

The Premier made the announcement via Twitter this morning announcing that Queenslanders will no longer be required to wear masks as the state reaches the 80 percent first dose milestone.

"Masks will no longer be required when 80 per cent of eligible Queenslanders have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine," she said.

"That means no masks indoors including schools, cafés, pubs, clubs, hairdressers and workplaces."

Queensland’s vaccination rates have been slowly crawling towards 80 percent behind most other states, reaching 79.5 percent of eligible Queenslanders vaccinated with their first dose as of yesterday.

This brings the total number of eligible Queenslanders fully vaccinated to 67.1 percent.

With vaccination rates on the rise, the Queensland borders are likely top open to fully vaxxed Aussies earlier than scheduled.

The border is due to reopen on December 17th in time for Christmas based on the prediction the state would hit 80 percent fully vaccinated by this date.

New data now reflects that if the state maintains current vaxx rates, the borders could open 10 days ahead of schedule (December 7).

