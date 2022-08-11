Queensland Mother Pushes For Tougher Punishments for Juveniles

A Queensland mother is pushing for tougher punishments for young offenders after her teenage daughter was allegedly assaulted at a train station.

The 15-year-old was allegedly standing at the Beenleigh train station when she was approached and attacked by another teenager.

The alleged attack was filmed by bystanders which showed the teens verbally attacking the young girl before one of the teens punched her several times.

The 15-year-old was then transported to Logan Hospital to be treated for cuts to the face and a concussion.

According to the mother, police issued a warning to the attacker without laying any charges.

"As a parent, it's hard to comprehend that someone could do such an act of violence and that's all they get,” the mother told 9NEWS.

Police said in a statement that they were forced to take a “diversion approach” as per the Youth Justice Act.

The mother said the impact of the attack could last a lifetime for both herself and her daughter.

"Physical scars heal but emotional ones don't and there's no timeline - like this could be with me forever and it's definitely impacted me as a parent,” she said.

