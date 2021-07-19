Queensland Notches Its Third Day With No New Local Covid-19 Cases Amid Fears Of Sydney Delta Outbreak Spreading

Even as Queensland records no new locally acquired cases of Covid-19, an anxious wait persists for the Gold Coast and Tweed Heads over fears the Delta outbreak that's locked down Sydney could have penetrated the Tweed Shire.

Hundreds of residents across the region rushed to get tested over the weekend after revelations a Northern New South Wales truck stop had become an exposure site.

NSW Health confirmed positive cases had visited the Ampol service station northbound at Chinderah, 18km from the Queensland NSW border.

Two people infected with the virus used the service stations public amenities, lounge and food court between 8.30pm on July 13 and 7.30am on July 14.

Despite the truck drivers not crossing over into the sunshine state, Queensland Health has now declared Tweed Shire an 'orange' zone.

Tweed Shire residents who visited the Chinderah service station during the exposure times and then entered Queensland need to quarantine immediately for 14 days.

