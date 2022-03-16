Queensland Offers $3,000 Subsidy For Electric Car Buyers

Queenslanders will be offered a $3,000 rebate for purchasing an electric car valued at less than $58,000 over the next three years.

State Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the new policy, with the government granting $15 million a year to increase the use of electric vehicles.

"This will help Queenslanders waiting for electric vehicles to become more accessible and affordable so they can make the switch," she said in a statement.

"This announcement is a key part of our Zero Emission Vehicle Strategy: the goal is to reduce our emissions and reduce the impact of climate change."

The Premier said surging petrol prices and a commitment to slashing emissions has forced Queensland to act on the policy.

"The skyrocketing price of petrol is putting enormous strain on household budgets," Palaszczuk said.

"I know there are plenty of Queenslanders out there who want to make the switch to electric. We all want to see reduced emissions and a cleaner environment.

"That’s why we are going to do what we can to make the cost of electric vehicles that little bit cheaper.We’re making electric vehicles more affordable and accessible for more Queenslanders"

The subsidy payment will come into effect from July 1.

Cars that qualify for the rebate include the Nissan Leaf, the MG ZS EV, the Hyundai Ioniq, the Hyundai Kona and the Renault Kangoo.

