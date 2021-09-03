Queensland Olympian Alyce Wood Goes Back To School

Olympic kayak champion, Alyce Wood paid it forward this week visiting several CQ schools and sporting groups to inspire young students.

The two-time Olympian who recently returned to Queensland from the Tokyo Olympics 2020 hopes to encourage young people to follow their dreams.

A part of Olympics Unleashed presented by Optus program, students across Australia are given the rare opportunity to connect with athletes, to inspire and motivate students to be their personal best.

Wanting to encourage students to have a confident attitude and ‘yes’ mindset, Ms Wood said she "sometimes I have more fun than the kids.”

“It was really fun to share my story with them...You have a joke and a laugh, and they loved hearing everything I had to say"

Seven schools across the region participated in the project, including Comet State School, Springsure State School, Denison State School, Emerald Christian College, Emerald North State School, Tieri State School and Middlemount Community School, as well as the Emerald PCYC and Central Highlands Rugby Union Club.

Along with her paddle partner Aly Bull, Alyce Wood has blazed a trail in the sport dominating both nomination events winning the K2 500 Australian and Oceania Championships.

Now Ms Wood is keen to paddle her way to the Paris Olympics in 2024.

