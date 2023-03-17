Queensland Organisations Push For Rental Law Reforms

At least 50 Queensland organisations are pushing the state government to introduce rental reforms with thousands of renters forced to deal with massive rent increases.

The organisations including Tenants Queensland, Queensland Council of Social Service and Q Shelter and the Queenslanders with Disability Network, have launched the “Make Renting Fair in Queensland” campaign which advocates for limits on rental increases.

If approved, the law reform will see rental price increases limited to once per year with prices to match the consumer price index.

This will ensure that increases remain within a reasonable and manageable price range.

Tenants Queensland CEO Penny Carr told the Courier Mail that the Queensland renting system is currently in “crisis”.

“Over the first two months of 2023, Tenants Queensland took 160 calls from people regarding rent increases,” she said.

“On average, those increases were $100 per week or 23 per cent of what they were paying already.”

Following in the footsteps of other states who have banned the practice, the law reform would also prohibit rental bidding.

Rental bidding occurs when a real estate agents encourage bids beyond the advertised price of rental accommodation.

While the practice is illegal in Queensland, renters are still offering higher bids and up to 12 months in advance in an attempt to secure a property with the average rental vacancy at just point 7 percent and some suburbs as low as point 1 percent.

