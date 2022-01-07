Queensland Parents Show Concern For Sending Kids Back To School

There is rising concern within school communities in the Sunshine state ahead of the return to school next week. Parents are wary of sending their children back without being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

As the Omicron variant continues to make a name for itself, parents are taking caution in the evolving situation.

The Department of Education say they are continuously monitoring the surge.

Melanie Stott said she is contemplating not sending her 11-year-old daughter back until the end of January once there is more clarity around the situation.

"We just feel that the situation is currently out of hand, and I'm quite concerned now about having an unvaccinated child," Ms Stott said.

"I can't believe it's got as bad as it has, without any of these kids having the opportunity to be vaccinated.

"Bookings don't even open until the 10th of January, and we really felt that they should have brought that forward."

The mother exclaimed that the vaccine sites are not adequate or efficient currently for the influx of five to 11 year olds in the coming weeks.

From January 10, approximately 478,000 children aged five to 11 in Queensland will be eligible for a dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

On Thursday, Queensland recorded a new daily case high of 10,332 new infections and one death.

